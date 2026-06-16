Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 746 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alford sold 746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $127,424.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,114.69. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Alford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Andrew Alford sold 778 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $137,254.76.

On Thursday, June 4th, Andrew Alford sold 368 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $67,130.56.

On Thursday, May 28th, Andrew Alford sold 605 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $112,124.65.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Alford sold 395 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $73,991.40.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NXST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. 347,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,549. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $254.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 159.66%.

Key Stories Impacting Nexstar Media Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,573.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,494,000 after buying an additional 134,871 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3,648.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 157.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,960,000 after buying an additional 228,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,571,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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