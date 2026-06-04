Insider Selling: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells 1,523 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 1,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $33,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 214,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,708,082.66. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,696,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,401. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,754 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on Oscar Health and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.22.

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About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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