Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) CAO Josh Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PANW traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.06. 13,667,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $242.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.12, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks beat analyst estimates with fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus $0.81 expected, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion anticipated, which supports the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks beat analyst estimates with fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus $0.81 expected, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion anticipated, which supports the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management’s latest results add credibility to the company’s position as a leading cybersecurity platform, with strong profitability metrics including a 12.96% net margin and 17.60% return on equity. Article Title

Management’s latest results add credibility to the company’s position as a leading cybersecurity platform, with strong profitability metrics including a 12.96% net margin and 17.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Several pre-earnings reports and analyst notes were bullish, including price-target hikes from JPMorgan and Baird to $300, signaling confidence that the stock can sustain its premium valuation. Article Title

Several pre-earnings reports and analyst notes were bullish, including price-target hikes from JPMorgan and Baird to $300, signaling confidence that the stock can sustain its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: News flow around AI-driven cybersecurity demand and Palo Alto’s acquisition of Portkey have reinforced the investment case that the company can benefit as enterprises spend more on securing AI infrastructure. Article Title

News flow around AI-driven cybersecurity demand and Palo Alto’s acquisition of Portkey have reinforced the investment case that the company can benefit as enterprises spend more on securing AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary has highlighted cybersecurity as a strong theme into earnings, but this backdrop is more of a supportive industry trend than a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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