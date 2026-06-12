Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 555 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,800. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $150,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 377 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $99,905.00.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $279.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after purchasing an additional 594,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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