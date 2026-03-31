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Insider Selling: Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Insider Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Paramount Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Director John Williams sold 6,800 shares at C$30.45 on March 31 for C$207,060, trimming his stake by 3.82% to 171,285 shares valued at about C$5.22 million.
  • Dividend and yield: Paramount declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 (paid March 31) implying an annualized yield of 2.0% and a payout ratio of 6.83%.
  • Analyst sentiment and price context: Multiple firms raised targets in early March and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a C$31.22 price target while the stock traded near C$29.57 (52-week range C$14.50–C$30.67) and a P/E of 3.37.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Paramount Resources.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) insider John Williams sold 6,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$207,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,285 shares in the company, valued at C$5,215,628.25. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

TSE POU traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 210,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%.The firm had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$31.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on POU

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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