Insider Selling: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,887,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,734.66. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,799,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,091. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 395,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 261,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,326,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 707,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,225 shares of the company's stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,922 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,138,375 shares of the company's stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 250,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Payoneer Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Payoneer Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

See Also

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