Insider Selling: Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) SVP Sells 10,351 Shares of Stock

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $609,363.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,910,439.75. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $199,950.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,485 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $41,015.70.

On Thursday, April 16th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $134,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 12,546 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $282,912.30.

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Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PENG traded up $10.94 on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. 4,843,828 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 2.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENG. Zacks Research raised Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 15,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 56,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Penguin Solutions

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Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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