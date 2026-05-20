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Insider Selling: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) CFO Sells 43,788 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Perella Weinberg Partners logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Perella Weinberg Partners CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 43,788 shares on May 19 at an average price of $17.58, for about $769,793. The sale reduced her direct stake by 33.61% to 86,510 shares.
  • Gottschalk also sold additional shares on May 20 and May 5, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at the firm.
  • The company recently missed earnings estimates, posting $0.05 EPS versus $0.16 expected and revenue of $148.92 million versus $158.82 million expected. PWP also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, yielding about 1.6% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 43,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $769,793.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,520,845.80. The trade was a 33.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexandra Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $244,754.28.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,019,985.54.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 821,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,774. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.82 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PWP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 41.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 803,654 shares of the company's stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 235,448 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 690,318 shares of the company's stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,508 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth $4,435,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 467,792 shares of the company's stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,163,300 shares of the company's stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company's stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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