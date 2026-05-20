Insider Selling: Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) CEO Sells 2,292 Shares of Stock

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) CEO Berndt Modig sold 2,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $66,972.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,750. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Berndt Modig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Berndt Modig sold 2,292 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,551.20.

On Thursday, April 9th, Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $647,257.42.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 209,588 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,010. Pharvaris N.V. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharvaris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pharvaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates for Pharvaris across several periods, including FY2026 through FY2030, while keeping a Buy rating and a $60 price target . The firm’s improved outlook suggests growing confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential.

HC Wainwright raised earnings estimates for Pharvaris across several periods, including FY2026 through FY2030, while keeping a rating and a . The firm’s improved outlook suggests growing confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Pharvaris recently reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of ($0.70) versus consensus of ($0.82) . That’s supportive for sentiment, but the company remains unprofitable and still faces expected losses in the near term.

Pharvaris recently reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of versus consensus of . That’s supportive for sentiment, but the company remains unprofitable and still faces expected losses in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Two insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Director Robert Glassman sold 10,000 shares, and insider Wim Souverijns also sold 10,000 shares. Large insider selling can make investors question near-term confidence, even though the transactions were disclosed and don’t necessarily signal a fundamental problem. SEC filing for Robert Glassman sale SEC filing for Wim Souverijns sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pharvaris from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pharvaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 345,381 shares of the company's stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 118,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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