Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells 1,371 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $14,861.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,162.72. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Yvonne Hui sold 1,327 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $12,314.56.

On Thursday, April 16th, Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $91,372.04.

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Phreesia Price Performance

Phreesia stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 765,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Phreesia had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $130.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Phreesia

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Holzer & Holzer, Howard G. Smith, and others, urged investors to join or lead securities class action claims against Phreesia ahead of a July 13 deadline. The allegations center on claims that the company downplayed slowing growth and overstated its business outlook. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Holzer & Holzer, Howard G. Smith, and others, urged investors to join or lead securities class action claims against Phreesia ahead of a July 13 deadline. The allegations center on claims that the company downplayed slowing growth and overstated its business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, and Faruqi & Faruqi, published similar alerts and investigations, reinforcing legal overhang and potential distraction/costs for Phreesia. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Phreesia by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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