Insider Selling: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) CEO Sells 322,829 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 322,829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $5,617,224.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,642.80. This represents a 54.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt James Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Kurt James Wolf sold 210,871 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $3,589,024.42.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kurt James Wolf sold 281,117 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $4,759,310.81.

On Friday, May 22nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 40,476 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $632,235.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurt James Wolf sold 389,161 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $6,105,936.09.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kurt James Wolf sold 597,224 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $9,310,722.16.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Kurt James Wolf sold 966,561 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $14,092,459.38.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $444,697.66.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Kurt James Wolf sold 160,289 shares of Pitney Bowes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,772,796.34.

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Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE PBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,985,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $477.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.83 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBI. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.20 target price on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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