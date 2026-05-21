Insider Selling: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells 829 Shares of Stock

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.41. 28,033,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,336,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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