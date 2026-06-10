Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 10,258 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 10,258 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $115,299.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 823,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,253,802.08. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,425,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,696. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $101.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. NASDAQ: METC Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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