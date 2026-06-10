Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 179,885 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 179,885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,754,039.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,969,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,155,280.26. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.5%

METC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 3,425,695 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on METC

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. NASDAQ: METC Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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