Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 8,103 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) Director Peter Leidel sold 8,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 825,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,563,377.74. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts: Sign Up

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 3,425,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,696. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. Ramaco Resources's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Ramaco Resources Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the company’s directors and incentive plan at the annual meeting, which removes a governance overhang and supports management’s current strategy. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Ramaco Resources, Inc. NASDAQ: METC Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Ramaco Resources still carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting analysts see longer-term upside despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Ramaco Resources to Participate in StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit

The company said CFO Jeremy Sussman will participate in the StoneX Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit, which could help investor outreach but is not a material business update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Multiple disclosures showed Director Peter A. Leidel selling large blocks of METC shares over several dates, including several sizable transactions in March, which can signal insider caution and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings remain a concern: Ramaco missed EPS expectations and revenue came in below forecasts, reinforcing worries about profitability and coal-market demand.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,583 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,850 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,059 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,724 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on METC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ramaco Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ramaco Resources wasn't on the list.

While Ramaco Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here