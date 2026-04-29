Insider Selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 15,640 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 15,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $406,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Michael Mente sold 42,678 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,565.30.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,610,194.89.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Mente sold 15,972 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $413,674.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $408,803.85.

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Revolve Group Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 1,265,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,691. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,552 shares of the company's stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 197.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 435,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,868 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 676,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 130,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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