Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 261,459 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,294,222.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,203,466 shares in the company, valued at $20,807,156.70. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $474,734.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $398,180.94.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $539,647.66.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $650,388.42.

On Monday, June 8th, Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $526,690.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $216,006.70.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 2,562 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $12,553.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Erez Shachar sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $1,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Erez Shachar sold 65,169 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $312,811.20.

On Friday, May 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 60,797 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $292,433.57.

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Riskified Price Performance

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $731.42 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.40. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Riskified by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 144,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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