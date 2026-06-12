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Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 81,762 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares on June 11 at an average price of $4.87, totaling about $398,181. After the transaction, he still directly owned 4.7 million shares.
  • The sale is part of a broader recent streak of insider selling, with Shachar also offloading multiple large blocks of shares in the days leading up to June 11.
  • Riskified recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, posting $0.05 EPS versus the $0.04 estimate and revenue of $88.27 million, while analysts currently hold a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average target price of $5.96.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $398,180.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,696,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,869,758.63. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $539,647.66.
  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $650,388.42.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $526,690.50.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $216,006.70.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 2,562 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $12,553.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Erez Shachar sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $1,920.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Erez Shachar sold 65,169 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $312,811.20.
  • On Friday, May 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 60,797 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $292,433.57.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Erez Shachar sold 44,677 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $214,896.37.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 1,080,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The company had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Riskified by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 166,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Riskified by 16.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 107,785 shares of the company's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its position in Riskified by 57.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,813 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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