Insider Selling: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells 1,490 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137, for a total transaction of £16,941.30.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Helen McCabe sold 123,175 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150, for a total transaction of £1,416,512.50.

On Monday, March 9th, Helen McCabe bought 16 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,990 per share, for a total transaction of £318.40.

On Monday, March 2nd, Helen McCabe sold 1,607 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total transaction of £21,115.98.

On Monday, February 9th, Helen McCabe purchased 16 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,250 per share, with a total value of £200.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RR traded up GBX 1 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,716,293 shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,246.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,191.05. The company has a market cap of £96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,530 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,386.20.

View Our Latest Report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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