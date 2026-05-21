Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 13,684 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $721,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $959,891.75. The trade was a 42.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $726,073.04.

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Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 2,842,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,985. The company's fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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