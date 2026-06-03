Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells 12,820 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,802,183.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $16,809,393.16.

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Rubrik Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,063. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,907,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock worth $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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