Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 111,112 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,842,244.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,779.64. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,938.76.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $2,658,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $17,721,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,580.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,223 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.99.

On Thursday, April 16th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 61,765 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $1,395,889.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,482 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $1,994,223.28.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.58. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 84.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,764,173 shares of the company's stock worth $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,622 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 378,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Further Reading

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