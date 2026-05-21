Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $165,339.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 468,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,147,494.05. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $167,911.64.

On Friday, March 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $182,305.63.

On Friday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $125,591.52.

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Samsara Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,164,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,467. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,506.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.29. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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