Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $837,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $863,500.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 44.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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