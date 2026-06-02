Insider Selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells 343,945 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) CTO Robert Murphy sold 343,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $2,022,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,963,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,185,856.28. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Snap alerts: Sign Up

Snap Stock Down 1.6%

SNAP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,766,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,127,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snap from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Snap to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Key Snap News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Snap, implying the company may lose less money than previously expected. The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, which suggests improving profitability in some periods. Source report

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Snap, implying the company may lose less money than previously expected. The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, which suggests improving profitability in some periods. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast for Snap, signaling a slightly better long-term earnings trajectory versus its prior view. Source report

Zacks also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast for Snap, signaling a slightly better long-term earnings trajectory versus its prior view. Neutral Sentiment: The company still faces a weak earnings outlook overall, with Zacks projecting losses in multiple upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028. That keeps expectations cautious even after a few upward revisions. Source report

The company still faces a weak earnings outlook overall, with Zacks projecting losses in multiple upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028. That keeps expectations cautious even after a few upward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2027 EPS estimates, indicating analysts still see near- and medium-term profitability pressure for Snap. Source report

Zacks cut its Q3 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2027 EPS estimates, indicating analysts still see near- and medium-term profitability pressure for Snap. Negative Sentiment: The stock also continues to trade against a backdrop of prior earnings weakness, with Snap having recently missed EPS expectations even as revenue met estimates, which can limit investor enthusiasm. Stock page

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 227,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 338,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company's stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snap wasn't on the list.

While Snap currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here