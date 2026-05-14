Insider Selling: Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells 5,713 Shares of Stock

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.19, for a total transaction of $2,097,756.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,874,798.72. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of Snap-On stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total transaction of $2,690,778.15.

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Snap-On Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Snap-On stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 227,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,609. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.82 and a 52 week high of $400.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 21.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Snap-On announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Snap-On

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for Snap-on to $5.24 from $5.18, suggesting a better long-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for Snap-on to $5.24 from $5.18, suggesting a better long-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research’s updated forecasts still point to solid profitability over the next several years, including FY2027 EPS of $20.45 and Q1 2028 EPS of $5.24.

Zacks Research’s updated forecasts still point to solid profitability over the next several years, including FY2027 EPS of $20.45 and Q1 2028 EPS of $5.24. Negative Sentiment: The analyst firm lowered estimates for FY2026 to $19.62 from $19.90 and cut several quarterly estimates for 2026 and 2027, signaling softer expectations near term.

The analyst firm lowered estimates for FY2026 to $19.62 from $19.90 and cut several quarterly estimates for 2026 and 2027, signaling softer expectations near term. Negative Sentiment: Forecast reductions for Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 may add pressure on the stock as investors reassess Snap-on’s earnings growth trajectory.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Institutional Trading of Snap-On

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Snap-On by 34,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,025,185 shares of the company's stock worth $353,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,814,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 346.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,850,000 after purchasing an additional 216,813 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth about $69,751,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,134,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company's stock.

About Snap-On

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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