Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Director Sells $32,255.80 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) Director Ragy Thomas sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $32,255.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 740,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,763. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Sprinklr Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,248,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,377,479 shares of the company's stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,568,609 shares of the company's stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 252,552 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,590,002 shares of the company's stock worth $43,490,000 after purchasing an additional 908,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.79.

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Trending Headlines about Sprinklr

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Further Reading

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