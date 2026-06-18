Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells 16,380 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $86,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 651,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,020.80. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Sprinklr Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 8,248,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Sprinklr News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Get Our Latest Report on CXM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,012 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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