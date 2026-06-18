Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 23,507 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) insider Karthik Suri sold 23,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $124,587.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,153,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,112,617.20. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Karthik Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $215,119.28.

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Sprinklr Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 8,248,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,364 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company's stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,746 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Sprinklr News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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