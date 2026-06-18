Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 41,852 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) insider Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $215,119.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,111,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,712,966.08. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Karthik Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Karthik Suri sold 23,507 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $124,587.10.

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Sprinklr Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,248,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.Sprinklr's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.79.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 869,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,993 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Lavelle Capital LP bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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