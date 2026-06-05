Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 93,738 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Phong Le purchased 55 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,467.55.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phong Le purchased 2,509 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.58.

On Thursday, March 12th, Phong Le sold 2,034 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $279,166.50.

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Strategy Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,735,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,520. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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