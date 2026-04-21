Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells 1,115 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) insider Alex Golten sold 1,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $919.19, for a total value of $1,024,896.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,395,487.86. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $15.65 on Tuesday, reaching $926.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.93 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $868.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $859.43. The stock has a market cap of $273.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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