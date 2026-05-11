Insider Selling: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) SVP David Chairman sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $10,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 403,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,078.72. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Chairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, David Chairman sold 3,600 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $6,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, David Chairman sold 400 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $660.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, David Chairman sold 2,384 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $3,576.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, David Chairman sold 5,616 shares of Valens Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $8,255.52.

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Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2%

VLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,957,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,939. The company has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.09. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valens Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLN

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Value Base Ltd. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 21,473,311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 812,482 shares during the period. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP now owns 3,489,790 shares of the company's stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,790,020 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 645,782 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,756 shares of the company's stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 472,876 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 291,076 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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