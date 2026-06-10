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Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 6,965 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Vinci Compass Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Vinci Compass Investments CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares on June 9 at an average price of $9.72, for proceeds of about $67,700. The sale reduced his ownership by 2.85% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Ribeiro has been actively selling shares in recent sessions, with multiple transactions reported from May 22 through June 9. Across those trades, he sold thousands of shares nearly every trading day, suggesting a sustained divestment pattern.
  • The stock was trading near its 52-week low at $9.52, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the company recently paid a quarterly dividend yielding about 7.1%, and analysts currently have a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $14.00 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,307,809.88. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $31,685.36.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $18,299.10.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $9,849.24.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $54,959.86.
  • On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,864.44.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 22,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,286. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the first quarter worth $3,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after buying an additional 671,448 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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