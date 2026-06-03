Insider Selling: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,572. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 27th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

On Monday, April 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,034,043 shares of the company's stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 748,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,811 shares of the company's stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 560,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,672 shares of the company's stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 114,256 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 524.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 850,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $4,412,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Brean Capital upgraded VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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