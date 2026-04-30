Insider Selling: World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Chairman Sells 847 Shares of Stock

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kasbar sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $23,334.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,061,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,256,722.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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World Kinect Trading Down 0.2%

WKC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 816,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,066. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company's stock worth $41,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,845,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,106,000 after buying an additional 907,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 64.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,766 shares of the company's stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 407,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $9,427,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in World Kinect by 119.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 382,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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