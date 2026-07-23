Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Insider Sells £518,700.60 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) insider Paul Cuff sold 157,182 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total transaction of £518,700.60.

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XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON XPS traded down GBX 2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 327.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,974,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £669.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.34.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of £262.96 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 450.67.

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XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

Further Reading

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