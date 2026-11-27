Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) COO Matthew Fraser Ahearn sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 244,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,379,528. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Shoulder Innovations Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,800. The company has a market cap of $456.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. Shoulder Innovations had a negative net margin of 51.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Shoulder Innovations from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoulder Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shoulder Innovations by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Shoulder Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products for shoulder replacement surgery. Its offerings are designed for orthopedic surgeons treating patients with shoulder conditions that may require joint replacement. The company's product portfolio includes shoulder implant systems such as its InSet glenoid and Catalyst reverse shoulder technologies, along with related surgical instruments. These products support different approaches to shoulder arthroplasty, including procedures that replace or reconstruct parts of the shoulder joint.

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