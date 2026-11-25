Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) insider Viju Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.19, for a total value of $1,999,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,368.58. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Stryker Trading Up 2.8%

SYK stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,326. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $389.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $309.00 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $403.00 to $353.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,022,352 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,760,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,167 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,042 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.5% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 18,896 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,660,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company founded in 1941 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Homer Stryker and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It develops and manufactures products and services used by hospitals and other healthcare providers. The company's offerings include orthopedic implants for joint replacement and trauma care; surgical equipment and technologies, including endoscopy and navigation systems; and products for neurotechnology and neurovascular procedures. Stryker also makes patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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