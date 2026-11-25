Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum acquired 24,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,791.69. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 661,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,344,734.43. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,890. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.13 million. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 49.15%. Analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. Sunrise Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrise Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,785 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate finance. The company originates, acquires and manages loans and other debt investments secured by commercial properties. Its financing is intended for real estate owners and developers, including borrowers seeking capital for property acquisitions, refinancing or business plans that may involve repositioning or improving a property. Sunrise Realty Trust focuses on commercial real estate opportunities in the United States.

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