Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Francis sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $9,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 677,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,945,328.33. This represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,887. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 963,472 shares of the company's stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,307,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,169,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200,516 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,546,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is an Israeli pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and specialty medicines. Its portfolio includes generic drugs, biosimilars, active pharmaceutical ingredients and branded treatments across several therapeutic areas. The company's specialty medicines include treatments for migraine, movement disorders and multiple sclerosis, as well as products for respiratory conditions. Teva also supplies generic medicines across a broad range of categories, serving patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world.

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