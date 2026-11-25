Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ - Get Free Report) Director Brian Robinson acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 334,871 shares in the company, valued at C$9,262,531.86. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position.

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Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.89. 345,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,806. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$33.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.73.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of C$87.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Topaz Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$35.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$34.50 to C$35.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$34.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company's Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company's Processing Revenue and Other Income.

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