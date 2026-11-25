Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) Chairman Steve Brown purchased 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,283.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 348,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,768.26. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Louis Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Steve Brown bought 675 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $11,535.75.

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Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,157,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio is 110.27%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,166 shares of the company's stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 39.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,153,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 607,988 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth $24,221,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc. is a specialty finance company and business development company that provides debt financing to growth-stage businesses, particularly companies backed by venture capital. It focuses on businesses that may need capital to expand but have limited access to traditional bank financing. The company offers financing solutions including venture debt, equipment loans and leases, and other forms of growth capital. Its borrowers operate in sectors such as technology, life sciences, healthcare, and other innovation-focused industries.

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