Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) Chairman Sean Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,044,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,477,246.40. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $47.66. 203,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,941. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $444.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.67 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Universal Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Universal Insurance announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 29th that permits the company to buy back $20 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,537,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,962 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Insurance from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Universal Insurance from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company whose subsidiaries provide coverage primarily for residential properties. Its products include homeowners, renters, condominium, dwelling fire and other property insurance. The company conducts business through insurance and distribution subsidiaries, serving customers in Florida and other U.S. states. Its operations include underwriting, policy distribution, claims handling and risk management, with products generally sold through independent agents.

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