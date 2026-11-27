Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) Director Robert Md Zerbe sold 4,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $264,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,997,517.30. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Vericel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 256,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,047. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Vericel had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Vericel's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $360,023,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Vericel by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,164,250 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $86,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,012 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,662,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554,059 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,771 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 180,761 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cell therapies and other treatments for serious conditions. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company markets its products primarily in the United States. Its products include MACI, an implant made from a patient's own cultured cartilage cells used to repair certain cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel, a cultured skin graft used to treat patients with deep burns. Vericel also commercializes NexoBrid in the United States, an enzyme-based treatment for removing dead tissue from severe thermal burns.

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