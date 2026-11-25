VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) CEO D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $1,043,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 353,791 shares in the company, valued at $111,925,320.76. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,269.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $1,016,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $1,029,567.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $1,002,111.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.30, for a total value of $1,010,790.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.85, for a total value of $999,405.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.33, for a total value of $964,689.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $919,974.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.74, for a total value of $1,005,642.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, D. Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $978,714.00.

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VeriSign Trading Up 0.7%

VeriSign stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,540. The firm's fifty day moving average is $302.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $324.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $440.58 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. VeriSign's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. VeriSign's payout ratio is 34.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,261,494,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $2,116,154,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in VeriSign by 33,723.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,770,508 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $781,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $172,641,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $145,362,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $351.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of VeriSign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $380.00 price objective on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. operates critical internet infrastructure, best known for managing the domain-name registries for .com and .net. It provides the systems that allow domain names in these extensions to be registered and resolved through the Domain Name System, working with registrars that serve businesses and individuals. The company also provides registry services for other domain extensions and supports the security and stability of the internet's naming infrastructure. Its services are used globally through a network of registrars and other internet service providers.

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