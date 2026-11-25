Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Long sold 9,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $233,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,620.20. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE WWW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 971,958 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,092. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-1.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Williams Trading set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $204,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,528,278 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $74,852,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,577 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 965,888 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,557,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a footwear and apparel company that designs, markets and distributes products through a portfolio of consumer and workwear brands. Its brands include Merrell, Saucony, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine, Chaco and Bates, with offerings that span outdoor, athletic, casual and occupational footwear, as well as apparel and accessories. Founded in 1883 in Rockford, Michigan, the company has expanded from its early roots in leather and footwear manufacturing into an international brand business.

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