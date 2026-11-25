Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) Director William Gerber sold 4,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $106,739.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,027.95. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE WWW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 971,958 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,092. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-1.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $204,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,528,278 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $74,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,577 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 965,888 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,557,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. UBS Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWW

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a footwear and apparel company that designs, markets and distributes products through a portfolio of consumer and workwear brands. Its brands include Merrell, Saucony, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine, Chaco and Bates, with offerings that span outdoor, athletic, casual and occupational footwear, as well as apparel and accessories. Founded in 1883 in Rockford, Michigan, the company has expanded from its early roots in leather and footwear manufacturing into an international brand business.

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