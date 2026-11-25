Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) Director William Gerber sold 4,965 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $125,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,931.90. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 971,958 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,092. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-1.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 965,888 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $11,571,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a footwear and apparel company that designs, markets and distributes products through a portfolio of consumer and workwear brands. Its brands include Merrell, Saucony, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine, Chaco and Bates, with offerings that span outdoor, athletic, casual and occupational footwear, as well as apparel and accessories. Founded in 1883 in Rockford, Michigan, the company has expanded from its early roots in leather and footwear manufacturing into an international brand business.

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