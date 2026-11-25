Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) insider Wilfred can Zuilen sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,317,920. This represents a 32.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.16. 1,782,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $1,344,282,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,578,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,480,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,748,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and technologies used in musculoskeletal care. Its products support orthopedic procedures involving the hip, knee, shoulder, and extremities, as well as trauma care, sports medicine, and related surgical applications. The company also offers surgical technologies, including robotic and digital solutions designed to assist clinicians with planning and performing procedures. Its products and services are used by hospitals, surgeons, and other healthcare providers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report